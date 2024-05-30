REPORT: Authorities Cite Officer After He Allegedly Runs Over Two 18-Year-Old Sunbathers On Beach

A Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue (VCBSOR) sergeant was cited following allegedly running over two women sunbathing Memorial Day, officials said, multiple outlets reported.

Two 18-year-old sunbathers had been visiting the beach and were laying down close to the emergency lane around 2:30 p.m. when they were struck by a vehicle, according to ClickOrlando. Tamra Malphurs, interim director for VCBSOR, reportedly explained that the two sunbathers were transported to a hospital and are stable.

The incident occurred when Sgt. Arthur Gendreau, 37, was parked while speaking with another official “door to door,” according to The Daytona Beach News-Journal (DBNJ). He reportedly drove forward and made a right-hand turn when he allegedly struck the two women by accident.

An incident report indicated that the other officer did not hear the accident, but responded after hearing the sergeant calling for assistance, according to Fox 35 Orlando. He and the other officer reportedly began providing medical aid. (RELATED: Florida Woman Dives Into Water To Avoid Arrest After Allegedly Being Caught Having Sex On Pier)

A woman who was ran over by a lifeguard truck in Volusia county back in 2011, is speaking out after she learned that two more girls were injured in the same way on Memorial Day Monday on Daytona Beach. @fox35orlando pic.twitter.com/lDf6BYCNQH — Kelsie Cairns (@KelsieCairnsTV) May 30, 2024

Malphurs said Gendreau was “cited for careless driving but it was noncriminal,” the DBNJ reported. The administration will reportedly determine further disciplinary action after a full investigation, she added. “It’s a very unfortunate circumstance,” she continued, according to the outlet.

This incident is similar to others in which government-affiliated vehicles driven by state officials have struck people at major tourist beaches. The Floridian personal injury law firm McQuaid & Douglas told CBS News that it has become a disturbing trend in multiple regions of the state. There have been at least 20 instances in recent years when beach patrol vehicles have struck sunbathers, the firm told the outlet.