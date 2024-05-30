Robert De Niro Has Always Been The Best At Playing A ‘Little B*tch’

Deep in the grips of Trump Derangement Syndrome, Robert de Niro couldn’t resist coming down to the courthouse to have yet another public meltdown over Donald Trump. People online are surprised that he’s acting like such a “little bitch” in real life, given he’s known for playing tough guys on camera. But let’s be real, even on the big screen, de Niro’s always been a little female dog.

I’ll never watch Goodfellas again without thinking what a little bitch DeNiro is. An iconic actor’s legacy destroyed by a terminal case of TDS. pic.twitter.com/c5GvU4VTcM — Eric Matheny 🎙️ (@ericmmatheny) May 29, 2024

My Sicilian grandfather had some choice words about movies like “The Godfather” and “Goodfellas.” He was an upstanding, business owner on Manhattan’s East Village at a time when all the other mooks just mulled around “the neighborhood.” He used to say he wished he could buy every ticket to movies like these so no one could see them; they just made Italians look so bad.

To his point, I think they make us look like little whiners.

Jimmy Conway is a little baby in “Goodfellas” when he betrays his friends and outsources all of his dirty work. Jake LaMotta is a little bitch in “Raging Bull” when his obsessive jealousy leads him to destroy his relationship with his brother. And Ace Rothstein in “Casino” is the biggest grimalkin of them all when he lets Sharon Stone cuckold him over and over because, deep down, he knows she’s just way too hot for him. We all know James Woods is the good guy at the end, anyway.

So don’t be surprised when de Niro throws another temper tantrum when Trump walks back into the White House in November. It’s the role he was made for!