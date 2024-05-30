ROOKE: Canada Is Torturing People To Death

A Canadian veteran and author exposed the dark reality of Canada’s assisted suicide program, MAiD, which she says is essentially torturing patients to death.

Afghanistan war veteran Kelsi Sheren told Jordan Peterson that her research of the drugs given to participants of MAiD found that these people are drowning to death in their own fluids as they die. Canada uses barbiturates that include some combination of sodium thiopental, propofol, midazolam, and rocuronium.

A Freedom of Information Act request (FOIA) for autopsy results from American death row inmates found that those put to death using a combination of these drugs were dying with “a two-times level increase of water in the lungs,” she said.

“What was happening is, when this drug was pushed, it causes a drowning, and it is stated as akin to dying by waterboarding or drowning. Meaning the reason people in Canada who are given MAiD seem peaceful is because they are given a paralytic first. So they are completely paralyzed, then this drug is administered as one of the four, and they start drowning to death,” Sheren told Peterson.

“These people are drowning to death. They could be screaming if they weren’t under a paralytic,” she added.

Assistant professor of anesthesiology and critical care at Emory University School of Medicine, Dr. Joel Zivot, warned Canada’s Senate committee hearings on MAiD in 2021 that their assisted suicide program is likely to be more torturous than peaceful.

“Canadians who choose to die by MAiD must be informed of the real possibility that the death they experience may be very different from that which is described by MAiD advocates,” Zivot testified, according to the Interim. “It is time to accept what the evidence available to date shows: MAiD may very likely provide a torturous death.” (ROOKE: SCOTUS Has To Protect Kids From Genital Mutilation Because The Rest Of Society Wouldn’t)

Despite Canada’s assisted suicide program being marketed as a peaceful death where patients die while drifting off to sleep, the reality is more likely that they are inhumanely dying in agony while their loved ones look on.