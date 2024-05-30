True Greatness: Rory McIlroy Shows Up To RBC Canadian Open Hungover Off Wine And Still Shoots Elite 66

Just Rory doing Rory things.

Rory McIlroy kept it absolutely real Thursday, saying he showed up to the first round of the RBC Canadian Open hungover off wine. He celebrated his caddie’s birthday the night prior to the tournament kicking off.

McIlroy had a slow start, not making a single birdie on the front nine. However, he ratcheted things up and finished with a four-under 66 on his card. His score placed him in a tie for third. (RELATED: LPGA Legend Lexi Thompson Shockingly Announces Retirement At 29)

Following the round, McIlroy spoke with the media and revealed that he was “groggy” after he celebrated the birthday of Harry Diamond, his caddie and childhood friend.

In the second round of the RBC Canadian Open, McIlroy has a tee time of 12:55 PM local time.

Rory said he was a little groggy this morning after having a couple glasses of wine celebrating caddie Harry Diamond’s birthday last night. No birdies on the front but rallied for a 66. Solid start in his bid for a 3rd @RBCCanadianOpen title. — Adam Schupak (@AdamSchupak) May 30, 2024

Man, this is some legendary stuff … and speaking of legends, what the hell happened to Nelly Korda at the U.S. Women’s Open?

Writing about this whole situation with Rory just reminded me of Nelly.

“Just a bad day in the office.” Nelly Korda addressed her round after shooting an 80 to begin her 2024 U.S. Women’s Open. pic.twitter.com/rpryM7gP8r — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) May 30, 2024

I’m just happy I didn’t place any bread on her like I originally planned, but Rory on the other hand …

I might have to slap a few dollars on him to win the RBC after his whole wine experience — so great.