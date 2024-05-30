Editorial

True Greatness: Rory McIlroy Shows Up To RBC Canadian Open Hungover Off Wine And Still Shoots Elite 66

HAMILTON, ONTARIO - MAY 30: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his tee shot on the 16th hole during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club on May 30, 2024 in Hamilton, Ontario. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Just Rory doing Rory things.

Rory McIlroy kept it absolutely real Thursday, saying he showed up to the first round of the RBC Canadian Open hungover off wine. He celebrated his caddie’s birthday the night prior to the tournament kicking off.

McIlroy had a slow start, not making a single birdie on the front nine. However, he ratcheted things up and finished with a four-under 66 on his card. His score placed him in a tie for third. (RELATED: LPGA Legend Lexi Thompson Shockingly Announces Retirement At 29)

Following the round, McIlroy spoke with the media and revealed that he was “groggy” after he celebrated the birthday of Harry Diamond, his caddie and childhood friend.

In the second round of the RBC Canadian Open, McIlroy has a tee time of 12:55 PM local time.

Man, this is some legendary stuff … and speaking of legends, what the hell happened to Nelly Korda at the U.S. Women’s Open?

Writing about this whole situation with Rory just reminded me of Nelly.

I’m just happy I didn’t place any bread on her like I originally planned, but Rory on the other hand …

I might have to slap a few dollars on him to win the RBC after his whole wine experience — so great.