Kentucky School Allegedly Held Student’s Diploma After He Went Off-Script And Talked About Jesus In Graduation Speech

A high school in Kentucky allegedly withheld the diploma of a student when he decided to apparently go “off-script” in his graduation speech.

While school officials at Campbell County High School approved for Micah Price to “praise” Jesus Christ in his speech, he followed with “urging other Christians to stand up,” according to a video shared to Facebook. (RELATED: Christian Club Sues Hawaii Department Of Education After Allegedly Being Barred From School Grounds)

“Class, before another word leaves my mouth, I must give the honor, the praise and the glory to my lord and savior Jesus Christ,” Price said in his speech, which then led to applause from the audience before he continued.

A student in @CCSchoo1s is allegedly being denied his diploma until he has a meeting with administrators because he went off script during his graduation speech and discussed his faith. The Superintendent told a local outlet that the student wasn’t approved to encourage his… pic.twitter.com/VrHdOQvhFk — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 28, 2024

“Who in his very words tells us he is the light, he is the way, the truth and life. Class, anyone in the audience today, I’m here to tell you that if you don’t have any of those things in your life and can’t seem to find the answer, then my Lord and Savior is your answer,” he continued.

Price said in a TikTok video that school officials asked him after the ceremony about the incident and that he was initially not given his diploma.

“All speakers were told that going off their submitted speech, or any unplanned choices at graduation, may have repercussions as they would at any school function,” Superintendent Shelli Wilson told the outlet.

Eventually, Price received his diploma five days after the graduation ceremony, according to Fox 19.

The Daily Caller reached out to Campbell County High School and Campbell County School District for comment, but they did not respond in time for publication.