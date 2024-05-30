‘I’ll Lose Friends For This”: Ultra-Wealthy Former Dem Donor Cuts Massive Check To Trump After Conviction

Ultra-wealthy Sequoia Capitol partner and former Democrat donor Shaun Maguire announced his $300,000 donation to former President Donald Trump’s campaign Thursday evening following the announcement of Trump’s conviction.

Maguire took to Twitter with a post and article about his public decision to pledge the large amount to Trump, explaining why he is “prepared to lose friends” over the choice. (RELATED: Left-Wing DA, Biden DOJ Alum Secure Trump Conviction In Biden Donor’s Blue District Courtroom)

“Now, in 2024, I believe this is one of the most important elections of my lifetime, and I’m supporting Trump. I know that I’ll lose friends for this. Some will refuse to do business with me. The media will probably demonize me, as they have so many others before me. But despite this, I still believe it’s the right thing to do,” Maguire wrote in the article. “I refuse to live in a society where people are afraid to speak.”

I just donated $300k to President Trump The timing isn’t a coincidence https://t.co/LDU4nJ8FBx — Shaun Maguire (@shaunmmaguire) May 30, 2024

Maguire revealed that during the 2016 elections he “was scared out of my mind about Trump,” ultimately deciding to donate to former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

By August 16, 2021, Maguire made the decision to “never” support President Joe Biden or “any of the senior officials in his administration” due to Biden’s infamous withdrawal from Afghanistan. Maguire said he was deployed to Afghanistan in 2012 while working for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).