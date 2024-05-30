Snoop Dogg Is Auctioning Off Smoked Blunt, And Fans Are Willing To Pay Big Bucks

Snoop Dogg is auctioning off a half-smoked marijuana blunt, and fans are offering thousands of dollars for this bizarre keepsake.

The rap icon is known for his love of weed, and according to his newly launched memorabilia auction’s website, this blunt is “preserved in resin in Snoop’s personal ashtray to display for eternity.”

The auction is called “The Shiznit” and is in collaboration with The Realest online marketplace. Bidders who are interested in the blunt, which Snoop Dogg personally smoked himself, can also revel in the history-making aspect of it, as it’s the first “authenticated” roach he has ever sold.

The blunt can be yours if you want to outbid the latest offer of $1915. A total of 47 bids got the price up that high from the original $5 starting point. Snoop Dogg made sure to do this the right way. The 52-year-old rapper smoked the blunt in front of an authenticator earlier this year, to ensure the legitimacy of the sale.

“The blunt was smoked in front of a TRUeST™ Authenticator on March 27th, 2024, who then performed the Realest’s proprietary authentication process before any secondary high kicked in,” the description on The Realest’s website reads.

“The Authenticator collected, covertly marked, documented, and preserved both the roach and ashtray utilizing The Realest’s patent-pending, industry-leading security protocols ensuring authenticity and sealed with a Gold OVD hologram.”

The bidding deadline is June 16, so if you want the used blunt, the clock is ticking.

Fans with more refined preferences can also select from other personal items that Snoop Dogg has put up on the auction block.

A Los Angeles Lakers 2001 championship leather jacket designed by Jeff Hamilton is currently going for $5,000, and a Death Row Records chain necklace in a box autographed by Snoop Dogg himself has already generated a buyer willing to drop $3,000. (RELATED: Snoop Dogg Admits To Performing ‘Dirty’ Versions Of Songs For Five-Year-Olds At A Bar Mitzvah)

A “well-loved” 1989 Nintendo Game Boy is also up for grabs, as are master recording tapes of various Snoop Dogg hits, tour props, handwritten notes, vintage clothing items, magazines and more.