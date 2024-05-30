REPORT: Police Arrest Fitness Influencer After She Allegedly Leaked Woman’s Nude Photos From Ex-Boyfriend’s Computer

A fitness influencer and professional boxer from Miami was arrested Tuesday after allegedly hacking her ex-boyfriend’s computer and leaking a woman’s nudes, CBS News reported.

Stefanie Cohen Magarici, known online as Stefi Cohen, was accused of accessing her ex-boyfriend’s laptop on Nov. 15, 2023, by guessing “commonly used passwords,” according to CBS News.

The 32-year-old allegedly gained access to his iCloud account and obtained sexually explicit photos of a woman. She allegedly began sharing them among various group chats, the outlet reported.

Back in April 2023, Cohen’s ex-boyfriend and the woman met with the Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) to give them additional information regarding the alleged incident, the outlet noted.

The couple told police Cohen became aware of their relationship back in March 2022 and later proceeded to allegedly hack his laptop, exposing those images, the outlet reported. The couple explained the photos were meant to be shared between the two of them, and Cohen exposed the pictures “maliciously and with the intent to cause emotional distress,” CBS News reported, citing the affidavit.

The victim claimed that Cohen informed her of the leak and said Cohen allegedly admitted to leaking the photos with the intent of “exposing and humiliating her,” CBS News reported, citing the affidavit. (RELATED: Hackers Bomb Discord Servers With Images So Graphic They Put University Students In The Hospital: REPORT).

The MDPD arrested Cohen Tuesday after approaching her in Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood, telling her she was under arrest, the outlet reported. Cohen allegedly refused to comply with officers and attempted to walk away, explaining she was heading home, CBS reported, citing an arrest report.

Cohen then allegedly began to physically resist arrest after disobeying the officer’s command, the outlet noted. She allegedly tried to leg-sweep the arresting officer while she was handcuffed. She also allegedly broke the lock mechanism in the police car, the outlet reported, citing the affidavit.

The fitness influencer was released from jail Wednesday and took to Instagram to defend herself against the allegations, the outlet reported.

“Anyone can be falsely accused of a crime and arrested. These are only allegations from a vengeful ex-boyfriend. Simply allegations and we will fight it all the way. Stay tuned!” Cohen wrote in the comments of an Instagram post detailing her arrest.