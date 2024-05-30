Trump Campaign Gets Immediate Avalanche Of Cash After Guilty Verdict, Donation Site Crashes

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign donation page crashed Thursday within minutes of the jury returning a guilty verdict.

Shortly after the verdict, the page displayed a 500 error stating “something went wrong.” Trump also received massive influxes of cash from major donors after the verdict, including $300,000 from Sequoia Capital partner Shaun Maguire. (RELATED: Left-Wing DA, Biden DOJ Alum Secure Trump Conviction In Biden Donor’s Blue District Courtroom)

“The timing isn’t a coincidence,” Maguire wrote on X. In the past, Sequoia Capital employees have donated to both the Democratic National Committee and Republican National Committee, as well as the anti-Trump group The Lincoln Project, according to Open Secrets.

Trump’s campaign wrote on X that “the American people see through Crooked Joe Biden’s rigged show trial.”

“So many Americans were moved to donate to President Trump’s campaign that the WinRed pages went down,” the campaign said.

I just donated $300k to President Trump The timing isn’t a coincidence https://t.co/LDU4nJ8FBx — Shaun Maguire (@shaunmmaguire) May 30, 2024



The jury convicted Trump on all 34 counts of falsifying business records charged in the indictment brought by Democratic District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Trump is set to be sentenced on July 11.



New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin also wrote on X after the verdict that he just “secured a $800k donation from someone for President Trump’s Joint Fundraising Committee.”

“Never experienced a massive ask that easy,” he wrote.

The Trump campaign and WinRed did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

