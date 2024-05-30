Editorial

Tyronn Lue Becomes One Of The Highest Paid Coaches In The NBA After Inking 5-Year Extension With Clippers: REPORT

Tyronn Lue just secured the bag!

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue just concluded his fourth season with the team. In the 2023-24 campaign, Lue brought 51 regular season wins to the Clippers, however, they ultimately fell in the first round of the NBA Playoffs for the second straight year. With that being said, the 51 wins are the most for Los Angeles under Lue.

Despite the postseason defeat, Lue appears to be a favorite with the Clippers hierarchy.

Not much longer following Los Angeles‘ Game 6 loss to the Dallas Mavericks, Lue talked about how he has a strong relationship with the entire organization, both ownership and the front office included. (RELATED: LeBron And The Lakers Have Seemingly Found Their Next Head Coach, Insiders Say)

“They’ve all been great to me,” said Lue, per The Los Angeles Times. “This is where I want to be, and, hopefully, they feel the same way.”

Well, you know the old quote: Actions speak louder than words, and the Clippers did just that as they’ve handed Lue a five-year, $70 million contract extension with the skipper agreeing to the terms, according to The Athletic. With the ink dry, Lue will become one of the highest-paid NBA coaches.

Los Angeles gave confirmation of the deal, however, did not disclose any terms.

Cha-ching! Congratulations, Tyronn!