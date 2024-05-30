Shocking Video Shows Moment Suspect Assassinates Mexican Mayoral Candidate At Point-Blank Range

Disturbing footage captured the moment an assassin gunned down Alfredo Cabrera, a Mexican mayor candidate, in front of hundreds of his supporters Wednesday, The New York Post reported.

Cabrera was pronounced dead by authorities after being shot point-blank in the back of his head, The New York Post reported. (RELATED: Nine Dead, Dozens Injured After Stage Collapses At Mexican Presidential Rally)

The outlet shared the graphic footage of the right-leaning candidate’s assassination.

WATCH (Warning — Graphic Content):

The footage shows Cabrera at a campaign stop smiling and shaking hands with his supporters when a gunman appeared from behind and fatally shot him. The gunman then fired off a number of shots as the terrified crowd scattered and screamed.

The campaign event had about 300 persons in attendance, according to Eltiempo. Evelyn Salgado Pineda, the governor of the province where Cabrera was killed issued a statement on Twitter condemning the cold-blooded murder, promising justice to the victim and expressing her condolences. “I have asked the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Guerrero to carry out the pertinent investigations to apply the full weight of the law to him or those responsible for this crime,” she tweeted in Spanish.

Para esclarecer este cobarde crimen y garantizar la no impunidad, he solicitado a la Fiscalía General del Estado de Guerrero hacer las investigaciones pertinentes para aplicar todo el peso de la ley a él o los responsables de este delito. (2/3) — Evelyn Salgado Pineda (@EvelynSalgadoP) May 30, 2024

Cabrera’s assassination marks the 36th murder of a candidate in this 2024 election cycle in Mexico alone, The New York Post reported. Albino Gómez, another left-leaning mayoral candidate, was attacked by gunmen at his home and kidnapped Sunday, the BBC reported. Gómez was found to be alive after the traumatic incident. Mexico’s criminal cartels are seen as the hand behind the murders of many political candidates.