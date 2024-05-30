Woman Caught On Video Stealing Police Cruiser, Injuring Officer Found Not Guilty Due To Insanity: REPORT

A woman was found not guilty by reason of insanity on Wednesday after allegedly running over a Chicago police officer with his own police cruiser, CWB Chicago reported.

Judge Tyria Walton ruled that 35-year-old Whitley Temple was not guilty of attempted murder, according to the outlet. Walton, who presided over the bench trial, also found Temple not guilty of the other four charges she was facing — including carjacking — by reason of insanity, the outlet reported, citing court records.

During the incident leading to her arrest, Ed Poppish, a Chicago police officer, was responding to a call about shots fired when he saw Temple lying half-naked in the street, CWB Chicago reported. Poppish reportedly called for an ambulance when Temple suddenly stood up from the pavement and said his name repeatedly.

Temple then walked around the officer and got into the driver’s seat of the police cruiser, the outlet reported, citing officials.

The officer reportedly tried to stop the woman, who told him, “Let me go. This has nothing to do with you,” the outlet reported. (RELATED: Illegal Immigrant Who Beheaded Girlfriend Found Not Guilty).

Surveillance video obtained by CWB Chicago captured the event, showing Temple inside the vehicle while Poppish held onto the door. While Poppish attempts to coax her out, she appears to reverse the vehicle quickly, dragging the officer backward and slamming him into the vehicle behind them.

Poppish can then be seen doubled over on the ground as the woman drives away with the driver’s side door open.

This is justice in Chicago. Woman who attacked a Chicago police officer, stole his squad car and ran him over, acquitted of all charges. Cook County Judge Tyria Walton found Whitley Temple not guilty of attempted murder. Temple can now walk free.pic.twitter.com/IEJELk0rk1 — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) May 30, 2024

Temple reportedly drove the car to a gas station before driving down the Eisenhower Expressway, reaching speeds of 97 mph while she weaved through traffic, the outlet noted. She allegedly continued speeding and running red lights before striking five occupied cars, according to CWB.

Officers eventually arrested her as she ran down the street following the crash, the outlet noted.

Poppish reportedly hit his head during the incident, causing a concussion and requiring six stitches, WB Chicago reported. The prosecutor who filed the charges against Temple called it “a miracle” that the officer survived, the outlet noted.

At a hearing, Judge Barbara Dawkins set Temple’s bail at $2 million and ruled that the state didn’t have sufficient proof showing Temple intended to kill Poppish during that hearing, according to CWB.

Temple’s attorneys appealed, arguing that her bail was excessive, to which an appellate court agreed. She reportedly went home with an ankle monitor after posting her reduced $7,500 bail, the outlet reported.

The Chicago Police Department did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.