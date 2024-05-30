‘You Just Killed Our Country’: Trump Supporters React To Guilty Verdict Outside Courthouse

Trump supporters screamed furiously outside of the courthouse after a Manhattan jury convicted the former President on 34 counts of falsifying business records, a video the Scooter Caster NY account posted to Twitter shows.

“Motherfuckers! Piece of shit! The judge is a piece of shit!” one supporter wearing a “Gays For Trump” shirt yelled. (RELATED: Left-Wing DA, Biden DOJ Alum Secure Trump Conviction In Biden Donor’s Blue District Courtroom)

“We’re all fucking dead. They just killed our country. You just fucking let them!” another man, draped in a “Fuck Biden” flag shouted.

Trump Supporters REACT outside courthouse as Trump found GUILTY ON ALL 34 COUNTS in Hush Money case. pic.twitter.com/iU7FH2g2hx — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) May 30, 2024



“Alvin Bragg is a piece of shit. They’re all owned by China!” the first man continued.

“Motherfuckers! There is no justice in this country!” he shouted.

#NOW Trump found GUILTY ON ALL CHARGES, Trump Supporters react outside of the court “Motherfuckers you suck!” pic.twitter.com/754nlFNaCs — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) May 30, 2024

The most angry pair chanted “Not guilty!” while the man wearing the Fuck Biden flag told his fellow supporters “your kids are all fucking dead!”

“I’m shocked, I don’t want to believe it,” another less aminated Trump supporter said calmly.

“He’s one of us, and now they have only made the poll numbers go higher,” another man told the Scooter Caster.

The New York Police Department mobilized units near the courthouse as the fervor of the Trump supporters increased, video from the Scooter Caster showed.

#NOW NYPD mobilizing outside NYC Court as Trump is found guilty on all counts pic.twitter.com/yhSjXuBFAy — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) May 30, 2024

Counter protestors also made their voices heard as they chanted “No one is above the law!” and “Trump is not above the law!” while carrying a “Trump Is Guilty” banner near the courthouse, Scooter Caster reported.

#NOW “Trump is Guilty!” protesters chant as they gather near NYC Court house pic.twitter.com/DY9HP35Awg — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) May 30, 2024

The jury found Trump guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records related to payments made to former adult actress Stormy Daniels. The jury deliberated for over nine hours across two days, MSNBC reported.

The judge in the case will sentence Trump on July 11, just four days before the Republican National Convention, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reported.