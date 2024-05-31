Air Force Paid For Drag Queen To Appear At ‘Bingo’ Event And ‘Glow Party,’ Docs Show

The Air Force paid for bingo and party events attended by a drag queen in 2022, according to records obtained by Judicial Watch.

The 423d Force Support Squadron spent $400 to host two separate events with a drag queen who goes by “Miss Lexi Andrews,” according to an invoice obtained through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request by Judicial Watch. One event is described as an “appearance” with Andrews at “Drag Queen Bingo” on June 23, 2022; the other was a “performance” by Andrews at a “glow party” one day later in June 2022. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Air Force Slapped With Lawsuit After Claiming It Has No Records On Officer Diversity Quotas)

Andrews is advertised as an “Internationally Performing Drag Queen, Author, Instrumentalist, Vocalist, Dancer, & Performer,” and has been based out of both the U.K. and Washington, D.C., according to social media profiles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Lexi Andrews (@lexi__andrews)

The 423d Force Support Squadron is a unit of the U.S. Air Force stationed at RAF Alconbury Air Base in the U.K., and provides services for military personnel and their families stationed at the base.

The invoice was included in a batch of files and documents received through the FOIA request by Judicial Watch, including other promotional material for a “DRAG STORY TIME!” hosted by the 86th Force Support Squadron in Germany, hosted by “Drag King, Sauvage” in 2021. Another document depicts a promotional poster for “Drag Karaoke” featuring a disturbing female impersonator “Monarchy of RoyalTEA.”

“How on Earth is it appropriate to spend our limited defense dollars on promoting these sexually themed events for children and adults rather than on advancing the military’s mission,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said in a statement on Thursday. “As we see in these troubling Air Force records, our nation’s military is being ruined by woke ideology.”

A Navy official previously told the Daily Caller News Foundation that the Navy recruited a drag queen – who is an active duty servicemember in the branch – in its “digital ambassador” program meant to promote the branch to new recruits through social media channels like Instagram. The servicemember, Yeoman 2nd Class Joshua Kelley, also known as the drag queen “Harpy Daniels,” announced his new role in a social media post in 2022, touting himself as a “leader” and “advocate” for “service members who were kicked out, harassed, bullied or worse for being openly gay.”

The Navy suspended the Digital Ambassador program after the DCNF’s reporting.

The Department of Defense under the Biden administration has embraced several LGBTQ policies across its various branches, including promoting LGBTQ events on bases, allowing transgender individuals to serve in the military and providing taxpayer funding for servicemembers seeking to transition.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.