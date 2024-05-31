Teen Dies After Drowning In Popular Theme Park’s Pool, Police Say

A 13-year-old girl who was found unresponsive in Florida’s Discovery Cove marine-themed park died from an accidental drowning, authorities said, according to multiple reports.

The teen, later identified as Anna Beaumont, was found unresponsive in a pool at the Orlando park around 11:25 a.m., Tuesday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) confirmed in a statement to the Daily Caller. Beaumont “was transported to a local hospital in critical condition” and later died Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said.

Beaumont’s cause of death was ruled an accidental drowning, the medical examiner’s office said, according to USA Today.

“Our staff responded to an emergency involving a guest on Tuesday. Our team provided care and contacted Orange County Fire & Rescue. When emergency personnel arrived, they took over care and transported the guest to a nearby hospital. Our thoughts are with this family, and out of respect for their privacy, we won’t be commenting further,” a Discovery Cove spokesperson said in a statement to WESH 2 News.

The OSCO said the incident remains under investigation. The sheriff’s office said they have no additional information to share at this time. (RELATED: West Virginian Man On Vacation Drowns While Trying To Retrieve Friend’s Phone From Waterway).

Discovery Cove is one of a branch of theme parks owned by United Parks & Resorts Inc., previously titled SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., according to the company’s website. The company owns other parks such as SeaWorld, Sesame Place and Busch Gardens.

Back in March, an 8-year-old accidentally drowned after getting sucked into the pipe of a hotel pool, according to ABC 13. The child was discovered by authorities after she went missing from the Double Tree Hotel in Houston, Texas, the outlet noted.

Tim Miller, founder of Texas EquuSearch, told ABC that the rescue team attached cameras to the end of long poles to check the pool’s pipes after draining it. They reportedly discovered the child.

Miller told the outlet it took roughly 13 hours for rescuers to recover the girl, alleging that there was some sort of malfunction causing the water to be pulled into the pipe instead of out into the pool. He reportedly alleged that this was what pulled her in.