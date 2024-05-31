Youngest Trump Just Found His Batman Origin Story

Batman has a lot of daddy issues.

His father was a good man who worked to clean up Gotham, only to get gunned down by the very people he tried to help. Bruce Wayne dedicated his life to finishing his father’s mission, albeit in an unorthodox fashion.

After the disgraceful verdict in the Bragg trial against his father, let’s hope Barron Trump channels his righteous fury in a healthier way. But his tactics might have to be just as unorthodox. (RELATED: It’s About So Much More Than Just The Verdict)

“I’m told that one day, he will cross the Potomac with 10,000 men to dissolve the Senate. I’m told that he will do these things, and become my God Emperor and yours, because he is six feet, seven inches with an aquiline nose.” https://t.co/Y647r4h3Eq pic.twitter.com/Hy3ggJzLSC — The Free Press (@TheFP) May 2, 2024

There are a lot of similarities between Bruce and Barron. Both grew up privileged with rich and powerful fathers. They’ve seen what a corrupt system can do to a good man, and both stood by as their fathers were torn apart for daring to strive for better. And whether it’s an armored tank that runs on jet fuel or Barron’s hulking 6 foot 7 inch stature, they’re both absolute units.

Can you imagine the fury Barron must be feeling? He was there, he watched the trial unfold and, unlike when Trump first took office, he’s now old enough to understand. Becoming a brawling vigilante might not be the right move. Let’s face it, the geriatrics of the Democratic party are no Joker or Riddler anyway. But Democrats have crossed the Rubicon, and a young, strong and handsome American Caesar might be fully on the table.