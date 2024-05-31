Darren Waller Drops Breakup Ballad Following Kelsey Plum Divorce And It’s Easily One Of The Worst Songs Of All-Time

Ew … Kelsey Plum was with this loser?

New York Giants tight end Darren Waller is going all in, just not in a good way.

As the 33-year-old continues to contemplate retirement, he dropped a breakup ballad Thursday called “Who Knew (Her Perspective),” just over a month following the news of his divorce from WNBA cutie Kelsey Plum. (RELATED: NFL Chooses Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears To Be On HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’)

“On February 3, I felt a strong conviction to do something different. I’d never written a song from the perspective of someone else until this. There’s something extremely valuable (and quite humbling lol) about putting yourself in the shoes of those you have been intimate with and taking an honest look at yourself. The only result possible is growth,” said Waller recently on Instagram about the song.

And here we are. *cringes*

And to make this situation even more comical, he also dropped a music video for the single (LMAO), saying that the song is from “the viewpoint of a woman trying to love him,” per TMZ.

WATCH:

Giants Darren Waller just dropped a music video about his divorce with a Fake Kelsey Plum in the video. It is um…. Interesting. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/wvaYkeQlK2 — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) May 30, 2024

Holy hell … what on earth is this?

At this point, I’m utterly confused how this dude even ended up with Kelsey Plum in the first place, but I do give him this: You can tell from his “ballad” that he knows he messed up losing that girl.

Other than that, this is straight up trash.