Trump Campaign Says It Raked In $34 Million After Guilty Verdict

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign said Friday that it raised $34.8 million after he received a guilty verdict in a Manhattan court case.

After about two days of deliberation, a 12 person jury in Manhattan convicted Trump in the case brought by Democratic District Attorney Alvin Bragg on all 34 counts of falsifying business records. Following the verdict, the former president’s campaign donation page displayed a 500 error stating “something went wrong.” After the news of the site crashing and the verdict, the Trump campaign announced that it had raised $34.8 million. (RELATED: Daily Caller’s ‘Rigged’ Reveals Radical Steps Democrats Have Taken To Undermine Elections)

“From just minutes after the sham trial verdict was announced, our digital fundraising system was overwhelmed with support, and despite temporary delays online because of the amount of traffic, President Trump raised $34.8 million dollars from small dollar donors. Not only was the amount historic, but 29.7% of yesterday’s donors were brand new donors to the WinRed platform,” Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles, Trump campaign senior advisors, said in a statement.

Today, the Trump campaign announced a record-shattering small-dollar fundraising haul following the sham Biden Trial verdict totaling $34.8 million – nearly double the biggest day ever recorded for the Trump campaign on the WinRed platform. — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) May 31, 2024

Following the former president’s guilty verdict, the campaign site received major influxes in donations. Among those was Sequoia Capital partner Shaun Maguire, who said on Twitter that he donated $300,000. Former Republican New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin said that he “secured a $800k donation from someone for President Trump’s Joint Fundraising Committee.”

Just secured a $800k donation from someone for President Trump’s Joint Fundraising Committee. Never experienced a massive ask that easy. — Lee Zeldin (@LeeMZeldin) May 30, 2024

With Trump’s Thursday charges, it’s the first time a former president has been considered a convicted felon. Democratic District Attorney Alvin Bragg brought the charges against Trump in 2023.

The charges circulated around $420,000 that Trump paid his former attorney, Michael Cohen. The payments, listed as “legal services” took place across 12 months in 2017. During the case, prosecutors argued that Trump’s “legal services” payments were instead to secure a nondisclosure agreement with porn star Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet about an alleged affair with the former president ahead of the 2016 election.

The jury moved to convict Trump on Friday after receiving instructions from Judge Juan Merchan. Merchan’s instructions told the jury that they did not need to agree on what “unlawful” means Trump allegedly used to influence the election. Merchan came under scrutiny in April, ahead of the trial, after it was found that he donated $35 million to Democrats ahead of the 2020 election, CNN reported. Apart of those donations was $15 million to President Joe Biden, who was challenging Trump for the White House at the time, the outlet reported.

“President Trump and our campaign are immensely grateful from this outpouring of support from patriots across our country. President Trump is fighting to save our nation and November 5th is the day Americans will deliver the real verdict,” LaCivita and Wiles continued.