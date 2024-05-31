It’s About So Much More Than Just The Verdict

You could literally be living under a rock and you’d still see the corporate media cheering Donald Trump’s felony conviction from every corner of the country.

It’s a sad day when a beloved former president has more felony convictions than the most notorious gangster in American history, Al Capone. And for once, Trump — ever the happy warrior — did appear visibly shaken after the verdict.

President Trump reacts to the verdict: “The whole country is being rigged right now. This is being done by the Biden Administration in order to hurt or wound a political opponent.” “We’ll fight to the end and we’ll win…this is long from over.” pic.twitter.com/G93N5ZwiBH — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 30, 2024

There’s no other way to put it: Trump looked devastated when he spoke outside the courthouse Thursday night. But it doesn’t seem like he cares about the verdict itself, or the looming possibility of incarceration.

Rather, he seems devastated that the system didn’t work to acquit an innocent man. In true patriotic boomer fashion, he still wants to believe that the American justice system, the most righteous system in the history of the world, can work as it’s intended to. It kills him that it didn’t.

That a jury of New Yorkers turned on him only adds insult to injury. Trump’s been a force of nature in New York City for nearly half a century. He dedicated his life to making this city — his city — the biggest, boldest city in the world. He’s made visible contributions to its skyline. And this is how they repay him?

Trump’s not sad for himself, but for what this means for the country. He’s a whole lot deeper than the media gives him credit for.