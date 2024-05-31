‘Donate To Trump’ Briefly Becomes More Popular Search Than ‘Boobs’ On Google

Following the reveal of former President Donald Trump’s guilty verdict Thursday evening, the search term “donate to Trump” briefly became more popular than “boobs” on Google.

A New York jury revealed Thursday their unanimous decision that found Trump guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg brought forward. While some Republicans and legal experts immediately criticized the decision, Trump’s campaign received a wave of support that ultimately crashed the site’s donation page momentarily, the team said on Twitter. (RELATED: ‘I’ll Lose Friends For This’: Ultra-Wealthy Former Dem Donor Cuts Massive Check To Trump After Conviction)

Along with the crashed site, Google searches for “donate to Trump surpassed “boobs” beginning at around 2:30 p.m., with its peak hitting at 3:30 p.m. Google data shows that the top five states residents were searching from to donate to Trump were Idaho, Florida, Alabama, Arizona and New Hampshire.

During the aftermath of the verdict, New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin took to Twitter to state that he had secured an $800,000 donation for Trump’s Joint Fundraising Committee, noting that he had “never experienced a massive ask that easy.”

Additionally, ultra-wealthy Sequoia Capitol partner and former Democrat donor Shaun Maguire released an article on Twitter revealing a $300,000 donation to Trump due to the verdict. He said he was “prepared to lose friends” over his choice to support the former president.

During the trial, the prosecutors’ key witness, former Trump attorney and convicted liar Michael Cohen, claimed Trump directed him to make a nondisclosure payment to porn star Stormy Daniels and agreed to reimburse him through falsified business records. As Trump and his attorney’s criticized the decision and hinted at their appeal plans, Bragg touted the “phenomenal” New York justice system after applauding the jurors.