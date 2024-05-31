Former NBA Player Drew Gordon Killed In Car Crash: REPORT

Former NBA forward Drew Gordon died in a car accident Thursday, ESPN reported.

The former Philadelphia 76ers player reportedly died in a car crash in Portland, Oregon, ESPN reported, citing Gordon’s agent, Calvin Andrews. Gordon’s death was confirmed by the Denver Nuggets in a post on Twiter.

“The Denver Nuggets Organization is devastated to learn about the tragic passing of Drew Gordon,” the organization wrote on Twitter.

“Drew was far too young to leave this world, but his legacy will forever live on through his three beautiful children and all of his loved ones,” the post read. “Our hearts are with Aaron and the Gordon family during this extremely difficult time.”

The former Philadelphia player is the older brother of Denver Nugget’s player Aaron Gordon, 28, ESPN noted. (RELATED: Former NBA Player Darius Morris Dead At 33).

“We send our condolences to the Gordon family and their friends,” the Philadelphia 76ers said on Twitter.

The 33-year-old played nine games with the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2014 to 2015 season, ESPN noted. He also previously played at UCLA and the University of New Mexico.

“We are heartbroken over the passing of Drew Gordon. A two-time all-conference forward, he helped lead us to the 2012 Mountain West title,” the University of New Mexico’s basketball team posted on Twitter.

Before being drafted by the NBA, Gordon bounced between the G League and a few foreign leagues, according to CBS Sports. During his pro-basketball journey, he played for teams in France, Sardinia, Serbia, Lithuania, Turkey, Poland, Ukraine, and three Russian teams, according to ESPN.

Gordon is survived by his three children and his wife, Angela, the outlet reported.