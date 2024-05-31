Eminem Takes Aim At His Own Kids, Other Rappers And Political Correctness In Wild New Video

Eminem dropped his latest track, “Houdini,” May 31, and took aim at everyone and everything, as he effectively killed off his alter ego, Slim Shady.

The song was aimed at making his “career disappear,” as he introduced the emergence of a new era in his musical career. The legendary rapper started the video by receiving a call from Dr. Dre that revealed a portal to 2002 had opened in the city. A Younger version of Eminem complete with the bleach-blonde hair his fans recognize as a nod from the past – emerges in 2024. The visuals call back to Eminem’s hit from 2000, “Without Me,” and includes cameo appearances from Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, Shane Gillis and Pete Davidson.

The young version of Eminem and the current version of the singer appeared alongside one another in a personal rap battle style. The singer took on a Batman and Robin theme and was seen dressed in Robin’s costume and attempting to scale a building, comic-book style. He called out some of the biggest headlines within his lyrics and touched on entertainment buzz and drama as well as woke culture and political correctness. Eminem contrasted his past and current presence in music by referencing how his younger self would respond to current issues.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marshall Mathers (@eminem)

“Little baby devil with the forked tongue and it’s stickin’ out, Still a white jerk pullin’ up in a Chrysler to the cipher with the Vics, Percs and a Bud Light shirt,” he rapped.

“If I was to ask for Megan Thee Stallion if she would collab with me, would I really have a shot at a feat? I don’t know, but I’m glad to be, back like abra-abracadabra,” he sang.

The track’s chorus rang out with the words, “Abra-abracadabra (And for my last trick) I’m ’bout to reach in my bag, bruh (Like)/Abra-abracadabra (And for my last trick, poof) Just like that and I’m back, bro.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marshall Mathers (@eminem)

Eminem even slammed his own kids in some true-to-form lyrics that swam in a sea of f-bombs.

“But you can all suck my dick, in fact, fuck them, fuck Dre, fuck Jimmy, fuck me, fuck you — Fuck my own kids, they’re brats (Fuck ’em) They can screw off, them and you all (Yeah),” he sang.

He went on to rap, “My transgender cat’s Siamese, identifies as Black, but acts Chinese, Like a muthafuckin’ Hacky Sack, I treat (What?) the whole world ’cause I got it at my feet.” (RELATED: Snoop Dogg Is Auctioning Off Smoked Blunt, And Fans Are Willing To Pay Big Bucks)

Eminem and his younger self eventually battle it out and meld into an older version of the rapper, with longer, bleached blonde hair.

The song closes off with a cameo from Pete Davidson, who also appears with bleach blonde hair and gets into the rapper’s car to give him a ride, as he says, “Don’t worry, I just got my license back.”