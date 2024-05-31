Massive Fire At Free-Range Illinois Poultry Farm Leaves Up To A Million Chickens Dead

An inferno broke out at a poultry farm in southern Illinois Wednesday evening, killing millions of chickens, according to statements and reports.

The blaze erupted at the Wabash Valley Produce Farm in Farina, Republican Illinois State Rep. Blaine Wilhour said in a statement late Wednesday. It started just before 7 p.m. and required the intervention of 27 fire departments, the Beckemeyer Volunteer Fire Department (BVFD) said in a statement. The BVFD was one of them. It hauled nearly 30,000 gallons of water to the scene, the statement revealed.

“Fortunately, everyone is ok but millions of cage-free eggs and birds are gone with this disaster,” Wilhour added. “I have spoken to the people on the ground and the first responders are doing all they can so please avoid the area.”

Multiple buildings were affected, the BVFD also said. (RELATED: At Least 27 Dead After Major Fire At Amusement Park Abroad)

The fire was so strong a Power Doppler radar detected it and determined that the smoke rose to between 13,000 and 15,000 feet, FOX 2 reported. It reignited Thursday, according to the Southern Illinois Fire Incidents which monitored the situation. KMOV also reported the reignition.

It was “a devastating fire,” Jared Nelson Trucking LLC, one of the responders, said while also sharing pictures of the scene. “These pictures show a little glimpse of the magnitude of these flames,” the trucking company added.

“It’s heard [sic] to explain the sheer size of this operation and all the moving parts and straight dedication that went into bringing this fire under control,” the BVFD said.

Officers from the Marion County Sherriff’s Office, Fayette County Sherriff’s Office, Marion County Emergency Services Disaster Agency, Illinois State Police and Illinois Department of Transportation also responded to the scene, according to BVFD.

Wabash Valley, a 60-year-old family-owned egg product company, is headquartered in Indiana, according to its website. It is one of the top 25 egg producers in the U.S., findings from a survey by WATT Global Media showed.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal is investigating the incident, KMOV reported.