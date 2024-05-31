George Conway Goes Off The Rails When GOP Strategist Suggests Trump Conviction Will ‘Backfire’ On Dems

Attorney George Conway claimed Republican strategist Scott Jennings was “lying” Friday morning after Jennings said that the conviction of former President Donald Trump would “backfire politically” on Democrats.

A Manhattan jury convicted Trump on 34 felony counts of falsification of business records on Thursday. Jennings had compared the feelings of Republican voters about the conviction to the mood of the party during the Brett Kavanaugh hearings and claimed that the recent verdict could turn on Democrats, after which Conway accused him of “lying about the law.” (RELATED: ‘Rigged’: Death Of The American Voter | WATCH NOW)

“I’ll tell you the mood in the party, if you’re looking for a generalized attitude is, reminds me a little bit about the Kavanaugh period,” Jennings said on “CNN This Morning.” “You go back to the Brett Kavanaugh hearings, 2018. I remember that period being the MAGA people were mad, the non-MAGA, the anti-Trump, the pro-Trump, every wing of the party was vibratingly angry about what was being done to Kavanaugh. I feel and sense that the same thing is happening today, which is why I think you’re probably going to see this backfire politically on the Democrats and they’re going to regret it.”

WATCH:

JENNINGS: “I think you‘re probably going to see this backfire politically on the Democrats and they‘re going to regret it.” pic.twitter.com/gAthuBu61f — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 31, 2024



“I have to say I mean, look, I mean, Scott’s lying and that’s the problem with the Republican Party,” Conway said. “It is continually addicted to lying.”

Jenning interrupted, demanding Conway point out the alleged lie.

“You’re lying, you’re lying, Scott. You’re lying about the law, you’re lying about what the jury was charged to find,” Conway claimed. “They don’t have to find it on the underlying crime, they had to find the intent to cover up an underlying crime and the underlying crime was pretty obvious.”

Conway then questioned why CNN allowed Jennings to be a contributor.

“That’s the problem with the Republican Party, is that they are suffused with lies,” Conway claimed. “I don’t know why this network is paying Scott to say those lies.”

