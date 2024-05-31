Hugh Jackman Admitted To Doing Something Very Unique To Get Fit For ‘Deadpool And Wolverine’

Hugh Jackman admitted it was hard to get back in shape to reprise his role as Wolverine at the age of 55, then let fans in on a little secret about the interesting thing he did to get into top form.

The actor did all the conventional things to prepare for the role, including a change in diet and exercise. However, he also added a little pep in his step by taking on dance classes, according to a recent interview with People. Getting in superhero shape for “Deadpool & Wolverine,” involved some fancy footwork, for this famous star. “Just the sheer relentlessness that you dedicated yourself towards stunts, choreography. It was the first time I’d ever seen how invaluable a background in song and dance is when you are doing an action movie,” co-star Ryan Reynolds told Jackman.

Reynolds told Jackman he “couldn’t believe” the physicality that he exuded while on set.

“You hit your marks in those fight scenes with speed and confidence, the likes of which I have never seen. I don’t care if you were 25, 35, 45 or 55. It was lightning,” Reynolds told Jackman.

“Watching you do what just looked like a clinic on stunt work was one of the most impressive things I’ve ever seen in my life,” he said, according to People

Jackman credited his dance training and physical transformation to his time working with stunt coordinator Brian Smrz, who introduced the concept of dance training to him. This greatly aided his ability to tackle action sequences successfully and with more ease.

The famous actor said he loved this dance approach and has learned to incorporate aspects of dance into his stunts in a natural way, according to People.

He admitted it took him a bit of time to ease back into his dancing shoes.

“When I came back to it, it was really fun and I was thrilled. My body was a little sore at the beginning, but I was thrilled that my body was still responding,” Jackman told People. “And I realized how good it is for your brain.”

There were some aspects of his training that weren’t quite as fun.

“But the hardest bit … the food,” Jackman said, while admitting it was tough for him to bulk up to become Wolverine.

“I have to eat a lot,” he said.

“For me, for my body type, I’m naturally skinny. To get the size on, that’s the hardest bit. That’s the bit that does my head in.”

Reynolds said he could see the difference in Jackman during his dancing days. (RELATED: Sydney Sweeney Reveals The Secret Behind Her Fit Physique)

“I noticed that in the film that we would change things quite quickly and say, ‘Okay, let’s try this and that.’ And particularly the physicality — that ability, the dance and that background — really came in because you would do stuff where I was convinced when you were coming at me a few times, there is no way this guy’s pulling his punch,” he said.