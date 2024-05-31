Not That Kind Of Birdie! Isi Gabsa Strikes Bird During US Women’s Open

Noooooo!

When it comes to the U.S. Women’s Open, every golfer has knocking down birdie putts on their to-do list, not knocking out literal birds — unless you’re Isi Gabsa. On the 12th hole during the first round at Lancaster Country Club, Gabsa had one hell of an experience while teeing off.

Gabsa popped her shot on the par-3 hole in an attempt to get her ball in a nice position to bring down her score, which was at 2-over par throughout the first round. When she hit the ball, things were going well with it headed right in the direction of the green, falling right into her plans.

When the ball was about to land, it directly struck a bird, and not just a bird, but one that was simply hanging out and minding its business — poor guy. After the contact was made, the bird was lying on the ground not moving whatsoever, with the ball bounced just a few feet from the innocent little creature. (At least it landed on the green for Gabsa though, so there’s that)

Afterward, an official walked up to the bird to check on it, and following a brief look, he picked it up and took it off the green.

It’s currently not known whether or not the bird died, but let’s be honest, it’s dead.

R.I.P., little birdie. I hardly knew ye.