Jennifer Lopez Abruptly Cancels Entire Tour Amid Rumors Her Marriage Is Falling Apart

Jennifer Lopez issued a statement Friday to her website OnTheJLo.com, telling fans that she has officially canceled her entire tour for personal reasons.

She issued a statement in conjunction with Live Nation, effectively putting an end to the Jennifer Lopez US Summer 2024 Tour, “This Is Me… Live.”

Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends,” the website reads.

The news came amid rumors that she and husband Ben Affleck have been experiencing trouble in their marriage. The celebrity couple has been photographed separately more than together in recent weeks and have been intermittently wearing their wedding rings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Lopez issued a personal message to her fans by way of a short note posted on the website.

“A Special Message to JLovers OnTheJLo.com, I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down,” she wrote.

The famous singer went on to provide a very brief explanation of what was happening behind the scenes that caused the cancelation.

“Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary,” Lopez wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

“I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again.”

She ended the message by writing, “I love you all so much. Until next time…”

Fans were also provided with information about how to obtain refunds for tickets that were already paid for.(RELATED: Matt Rife Cancels Comedy Show Minutes Before It Was Set To Begin)

“For those who purchased through Ticketmaster, tickets will automatically be refunded – there is nothing further fans need to do,” Lopez’ website indicates. “For those who purchased via third-party resale sites such as SeatGeek, StubHub, VividSeats, etc. – please reach out to your point purchase for more details.”