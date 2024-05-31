Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez Abruptly Cancels Entire Tour Amid Rumors Her Marriage Is Falling Apart

2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci - Red Carpet

Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Jennifer Lopez issued a statement Friday to her website OnTheJLo.com, telling fans that she has officially canceled her entire tour for personal reasons.

She issued a statement in conjunction with Live Nation, effectively putting an end to the Jennifer Lopez US Summer 2024 Tour, “This Is Me… Live.”

Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends,” the website reads.

The news came amid rumors that she and husband Ben Affleck have been experiencing trouble in their marriage. The celebrity couple has been photographed separately more than together in recent weeks and have been intermittently wearing their wedding rings.

 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Jennifer Lopez attends "Halftime" Premiere during the Tribeca Festival Opening Night on June 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Lopez issued a personal message to her fans by way of a short note posted on the website.

“A Special Message to JLovers OnTheJLo.com, I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down,” she wrote.

The famous singer went on to provide a very brief explanation of what was happening behind the scenes that caused the cancelation.

“Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary,” Lopez wrote.

 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seen during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

“I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again.”

She ended the message by writing, “I love you all so much. Until next time…”

Fans were also provided with information about how to obtain refunds for tickets that were already paid for.(RELATED: Matt Rife Cancels Comedy Show Minutes Before It Was Set To Begin)

“For those who purchased through Ticketmaster, tickets will automatically be refunded – there is nothing further fans need to do,” Lopez’ website indicates. “For those who purchased via third-party resale sites such as SeatGeek, StubHub, VividSeats, etc. – please reach out to your point purchase for more details.”