Joe Manchin Leaves Democratic Party

Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia announced Friday that he was leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent.

Manchin, who has served in the Senate since 2010 and a member of the Democratic Party for decades, announced the decision on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying that he wanted to “bring the country together.” (RELATED: Joe Manchin Announces He Will Not Seek Reelection In 2024)

“My commitment to do everything I can to bring our country together has led me to register as an independent with no party affiliation,” Manchin wrote.

Manchin announced in November that he would not be seeking re-election for his senate seat, fueling rumors that the West Virginia Senator may be considering a gubernatorial or presidential run, according to Politico.

