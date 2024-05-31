Lamborghini Smashes Into Nine Parked Cars In Brooklyn, Driver Escapes

A Lamborghini vehicle smashed into nine parked cars in Brooklyn on Friday and the driver fled the scene, New York Post reported.

A Lamborghini driver struck nine parked cars, creating a chaotic scene, according to police reports, New York Post reported. The incident occurred around 1:20 a.m. and authorities reported the driver abandoned the SUV and ran immediately after he crashed.

Maniac Lamborghini driver leaves trail of destruction, rams into 9 parked cars on NYC street: cops https://t.co/cvml2vUf6J pic.twitter.com/D2x7XmhTWC — New York Post (@nypost) May 31, 2024

The driver, operating a 2020 Lamborghini Urus, was heading south when he crashed into the lineup of unoccupied vehicles. The impact left the parked cars severely damaged, with debris scattered across the sidewalk. Footage from the Citizen App captured the aftermath, showing multiple wrecked vehicles and the extensive destruction caused. (RELATED: Video Shows Alleged Drunk Driver’s Porsche Tumbling Through A Gas Station)

Multiple Vehicles Damaged in Hit-and-Run Collision @CitizenApp 2741 Fulton St 1:43:36 AM EDT

A few commenters on X, previously known as Twitter, injected humor into the situation.

a Maserati could have taken out 12 — 𝕽𝖆𝖙 𝕸𝖆𝖉𝖓𝖊𝖘𝖘 (@twilly18) June 1, 2024

Hopefully convicting Trump will solve this. 🙄 — Ricky🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@RickyTaylor2274) May 31, 2024

Sorry, Bragg is too busy frying big fish to worry about the streets, crime and violent criminals of New York. Besides, he wants to help his bros, not incarcerate them. — Edward (@CoolObserver69) May 31, 2024

Despite the damage, no injuries were reported from the incident, according to New York Post. As of now, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing as police seek to identify and locate the suspect responsible for the mayhem.