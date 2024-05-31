Lara Trump Posts Heartbreaking Video Of Convicted Former President Hugging Grandkids

Republican National Committee (RNC) co-chair Lara Trump posted a heartbreaking video Friday of convicted former President Donald Trump, her father-in-law, hugging his grandchildren.

A 12-person jury in a Democrat-dominated borough of Manhattan convicted Trump on all 34 counts Thursday in the falsified business records case brought by Democratic District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Lara Trump posted a video showing a softer side of the former president embracing two of his grandchildren.

The video shows the presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee hugging his grandson, Luke, as his granddaughter, Carolina, approaches them with a piece of paper. Carolina hands Trump the paper, which appears to be a drawing of pink and red hearts given to Trump as a sign of love for her grandfather. The two shared a smile before Trump embraced her in a hug as well.

“This is why he does it,” Lara Trump wrote on X with two heart emojis.

This is why he does it. ♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/Bj7L6SCV6i — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) May 31, 2024

This is not the first time Lara Trump shared footage of the former president interacting with her children, whom she shares with Eric Trump. Video posted by Trump’s daughter-in-law shows Carolina guide Trump to her desk at school before the Republican candidate plants a loving kiss on her head.

“When top priority is showing Grandpa your desk at school #GrandparentsDay,” Lara Trump wrote Nov. 15, 2023.

When top priority is showing Grandpa your desk at school 🥰 #GrandparentsDay pic.twitter.com/BYS5xJod2c — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) November 15, 2023

Another video posted by Lara Trump shows Carolina excitedly run to greet Trump as he entered the room for a “surprise visit” to see his grandchildren. The former president, wearing a white polo shirt and red hat, lifts his granddaughter into an embrace as others entered the room behind them. (RELATED: ‘How Stupid!’: Donald Trump Takes Aim At Fox Host’s Defense Of ‘Biden Trial’)

“When grandpa makes a surprise visit and you’re so excited to see him,” Lara Trump wrote March 3.

When Grandpa makes a surprise visit and you’re so excited to see him. 🥰🥰🫶🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/vVxz3XnpWF — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) March 3, 2024

May 30th, 2024 might be remembered as the day Donald J. Trump won the 2024 Presidential Election. — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) May 30, 2024

Eric Trump reacted to his father’s conviction on X, writing that “May 30th, 2024 might be remembered as the day Donald J. Trump won the 2024 Presidential Election.”

Trump’s campaign said Friday that it raised $34.8 million after the Republican candidate received a guilty verdict. Immediately after the verdict, Trump’s donation page crashed and displayed a 500 error stating, “something went wrong,” likely a result of high website traffic.