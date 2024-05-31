Famous Singer Mandy Moore Announces Pregnancy In The Most Adorable Way

Famous singer and actress, Mandy Moore, announced her third pregnancy with an adorable post shared to Instagram on Friday.

Moore posted a rare photograph of her two sons, 3-year-old Augustus, “Gus,” and 19-month-old Ozzie, to her social media page. Her little boys were holding hands and each of them wore a crisp t-shirt with a singular word written on it, as part of her pregnancy reveal. She broke the big news of her third pregnancy by dressing Gus in a shirt that said “big,” and Ozzie in a shirt that said, “middle.”

The star took a moment to share a cleverly worded caption with her 5.5 million followers, as she stunned her followers by also providing a gender-reveal moment.

“Sometimes life imitates art. The third in our own Big Three coming soon. Can’t wait for these boys to have a baby sister. 💓💓💓” she wrote.

Die-hard fans immediately noticed that her comment that ”life imitates art” wording was a reference to her character in “This Is Us.”

The 40-year-old star is married to Taylor Goldsmith and previously shared that she had a slim chance of conceiving. She had previously shared social media updates saying a doctor had shared news that suggested starting her own family would not be in her future, but has clearly gone on to surpass the grim odds that were initially presented to her, according to Daily Mail. (RELATED: Justin And Hailey Bieber Are Having Their First Baby)

The star gave away the baby’s gender, but she did hold back on sharing any images of her baby bump. There are currently no photographs showcasing her pregnancy on social media, for reasons unknown. She did not indicate how far along she is in her pregnancy.