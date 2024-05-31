The NBA Finals Are Set! Mavericks Clinch Berth After Absolutely Annihilating Timberwolves, Face Off Against Celtics

Mavericks! Celtics! Not a bad matchup if I say so myself.

Already up 3-1 in the Western Conference finals, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic got Game 5 started off in an incredibly fiery fashion, scoring 20 points in the first quarter that eventually led him to a 36-point performance — a playoff high. The dominant showing led the Mavs to completely overpower the Minnesota Timberwolves, 124-103, to win the conference finals in five games and punch their ticket into the NBA Finals. (RELATED: Tyronn Lue Becomes One Of The Highest Paid Coaches In The NBA After Inking 5-Year Extension With Clippers: REPORT)

Fellow superstar Kyrie Irving was also lights out for Dallas, putting up a scorching 36 points. The dominance together from Irving and Doncic gave the Mavs a whopping 29-point lead when halftime came, and to make that even more impressive, they were hitting 61% of their shots at that time. As the game progressed in the third quarter, the Mavericks built up their lead to a laughable 36, continuously having the T-Wolves out of order and their fans deflated. It was that much of a rolling for Dallas.

Coming into the Western Conference playoffs as the No. 5 seed, the Mavericks now have a rest for an entire week before the NBA Finals kick off June 6 against the Boston Celtics (the C’s will have 10 days of rest after sweeping the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals). The appearance in the Finals is the first for the Mavs since winning the NBA championship in 2011.

This is gonna be a fun one … it’s just a damn shame the NBA is making us wait so long for it to start.