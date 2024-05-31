Pope Francis Accused Of Making Sexist Remark Just Days After Apologizing For ‘F*ggotry’ Comment

Pope Francis is under fire for the second time in less than a week over another allegedly bigoted comment.

The Catholic leader is reportedly made a sexist remark about women on Wednesday during a meeting at the house of the Pious Disciples of the Divine Master in Rome, according Italian religious outlet Silere Non Possum (“I cannot remain silent” in Latin).

During the meeting, which included priests and seminarians according to the report, he pontiff allegedly demeaned women for their idle talk and implied that men should be the ones to discuss important matters. “We have trousers, we have to say things,” he allegedly said.

During the conversation, the pope seemed to lash out at his critics. “I know that there are parishes where gossip often takes place. Chattering doesn’t help. Chattering is something for women,” Francis said, according to the outlet.

Just days before Silere Non Possum reported Francis’ latest gaffe, he apologized for using an anti-homosexual slur during another recent speech. When asked whether gay men should be accepted as priests or seminarians, he answered in the negative, claiming there is already too much “frociaggine” — a term that roughly translates to “f*ggotry” — in the priesthood. (RELATED: Pope Francis Reportedly Draws Backlash After Denouncing ‘F*ggotry’ In Priesthood)

A Vatican spokesman later confirmed the Pope’s comments and issued an apology. “The pope never intended to offend or express himself in homophobic terms, and he extends his apologies to those who were offended by the use of a term that was reported by others,” he said, according to The Associated Press.