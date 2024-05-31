Shocking Videos Show Pro-Palestine Activists Storm, Occupy Museum

Pro-Palestine protesters were seen Friday afternoon storming and occupying New York City’s well-known Brooklyn Museum, draping a flag over the building in support of Gaza, videos show.

Videos posted to Twitter show chaotic scenes from an estimated hundreds of protesters at the Brooklyn Museum taking part in a rally believed to have been started by a pro-Palestinian group called “Within Our Lifetime.” The activist organization posted a flyer online calling for protesters to “flood” the well-known building, stating, “Activists are de-occupying the museum until they disclose and divest from the US-israeli genocide. All out to stand with Gaza.” (RELATED: Dems’ Favorite Fundraising Platform Used By Groups Behind Conference Tied To Terror Orgs)

🚨FLOOD THE BROOKLYN MUSEUM RIGHT NOW🚨🇵🇸 Activists are de-occupying the museum until they disclose and divest from the US-israeli genocide. All out to stand with Gaza‼️ pic.twitter.com/g1wHFP0mZn — Within Our Lifetime (@WOLPalestine) May 31, 2024

Around 6 p.m., which is closing time for the museum, protesters flooded the front of the museum and attempted to open the doors, but security guards quickly locked the front entrances prohibiting them from entering.

Though it is unclear how they entered, activists were eventually seen inside the front area of the museum waving around flags. Video footage additionally captured some activists jumping over barricades and climbing the roof of the building to drape a massive flag that read “Brooklyn Museum: No Silence On Genocide.”

#BREAKING Hundreds of pro-palestine protesters STORM Brooklyn Museum, climb through barricades and drop banners of the roof while others occupy space inside the museum for “Flood Brooklyn Museum for GAZA” Protest. pic.twitter.com/EmIIXPyqAO — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) May 31, 2024

Protesters jumped over barricades, some climbed the roof and dropped banners for Gaza at Brooklyn Museum Desk@freedomnews.tv to license pic.twitter.com/lfr3Oau3Rx — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) May 31, 2024

An encampment is being set up at the Brooklyn museum here in nyc. As thousands of people are outside supporting them. Nypd has shut down the museum pic.twitter.com/6RW87SV0XN — Ali (@MerruX) May 31, 2024

New York Police Department (NYPD) officials arrived on the scene later and arrested at least one activist. The activist attempted to run, but authorities tackled him to the ground and placed him under arrest. It is unclear how many arrests have been made so far, and activists are still at the museum at the time of publication.

🚨Arrests have been made at the anti-Israel protest outside the Brooklyn Museum. One protester got into a shoving match with an NYPD officer. The protester tried to run away but officers chased him, tackled him to the ground, and arrested him. pic.twitter.com/c4TKRuGGqk — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 31, 2024

The Daily Caller has reached out to the NYPD.