Video Shows Road Rage Crash In Residential Neighborhood, Good Samaritan Chases Down Suspect

An apparent road rage incident that ended in a crash in a residential Massachusetts neighborhood was caught on a doorbell camera Wednesday, WBZ-TV first reported.

Police say the road rage started on Route 128 and ended up right outside the house of Victor “”The Good Boss” Oliveira, whose doorbell camera appeared to catch the moment that a white SUV and black sedan collided before the SUV smashed into his neighbor’s fence and the sedan could be seen taking off, according to WBZ-TV.

The video appears to show the two drivers speeding down a quiet residential street when the black sedan bumps the SUV, and it nearly tips over after going up on two wheels before it could be seen slamming into the fence. (RELATED: Video Captures Moments Police Chase Down, Arrest Alleged Road Rage Shooter)

Oliveria, who earned his “Good Boss” nickname for trying to help homeless people and addicts improve their lives, is seen on the video exiting his house and running toward the crash site before getting into his wife’s car and chasing down the sedan, WBZ-TV reported.

“I’ve lived here for seven years. There’s never been a crash like that,” Oliveira told WBZ-TV Thursday. “Honestly, it was just adrenaline, I ran outside. I had no reaction other than, ‘Is everyone okay?'”

Regarding the pursuit, Oliveria told WBZ-TV, “I don’t know what got into me, but I went after him, I wanted to make sure that he wasn’t a bad person on the run for something stupid.”

Oliveria said the suspect skidded into a business parking lot, then dumped the car and took off on foot, WBZ-TV reported.

“We’re jumping fences, hitting metal poles,” Oliveria told the outlet about chasing the suspect on foot. “As I’m running on the phone with the cops, I just basically told him, ‘It’s not worth running. If you have nothing on you just stay put.’ Eventually, he stopped. It turned out he was a nice kid and he was just scared and nervous.”

Video shows road rage crash in Wakefield, witness chased after driver @TammyWBZ https://t.co/boOyvsbmv8 — WBZ | CBS News Boston (@wbz) May 31, 2024

Authorities have summonsed both alleged drivers for operating a vehicle to endanger, according to WBZ-TV.

“Just think before you act,” Oliveira told the outlet about the incident where, luckily, nobody was injured. He reportedly added it was important to step back from the situation “and just think about the consequences because that could have been someone’s life.”