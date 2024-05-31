Rod Blagojevich Says Black Voters Will ‘Rise Up’ Against Democrats Following Trump Verdict

Former Democratic Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich stated Thursday on Fox News that black voters, one of the Democratic Party’s key voting blocs, will “rise up” and instead support former President Donald Trump following his guilty verdict.

Blagojevich appeared on “Jesse Watters Primetime” to discuss the verdict. A New York jury found Trump guilty on all 34 felony counts for alleged falsified business records. A judge previously sentenced Blagojevich to 14 years for trying to sell then-president-elect Barack Obama’s Illinois Senate seat, and Trump commuted it in 2020. Watters asked the former governor about his thoughts on the former president’s case. (RELATED: ‘Feel Like Vomiting’: ‘Blexit’ Activist Shreds Biden’s ‘Black This, Black That’ Rhetoric, Says It Wont ‘Play’ Well)

“I see this as déjà vu all over again. I didn’t break a single law, cross a line or take a penny. They failed to convict me at a first trial, tried me a second time, used unlawful jury instructions to criminalize things that were legal. They learned from that, and now they’re doing it at the major-league level — what they did to a Democrat governor at the triple A level — and doing it to the leading candidate of the opposition party, being done by the party in power. My party, the Democratic Party. It’s a very sad day for America on many levels,” Blagojevich stated.

“On a personal level, I’m grateful to President Trump for commuting my sentence. My heart sinks when I think about what he has to go through, what his family has to go through. My heart is broken for our country because this is serious business and these Democrats, my fellow Democrats who run the show now, are coordinating these prosecutions against Trump from the Democratic National Committee in Washington D.C. with assistance from the White House and Biden.”

“It’s so obvious to me because I’ve lived it myself. In my case, these were Bush-appointed Republicans who did it to me. Now the Democrats are doing it to Trump, but what they’re doing is they’re destroying the rule of law, our constitution, which will eventually lead to the loss of our freedom. Nothing is sacred with these people, nothing is sacred. It’s politics at all costs and forget about the law, and forget about injustice and forget about destroying somebody through prosecution, persecution and the politics of personal destruction.”

Watters pointed out how Democrats were “celebrating” due to the verdict. He asked Blagojevich if he believed some voters were questioning if Democrats had gone “too far.” Blagojevich stated that while most Democrats just believed the information “fed to them,” he predicted black voters will leave Democrats for Trump as they see “through” the conviction.

“I think most partisan Democrats are doing exactly what you are saying, which is disgraceful. It’s unfortunate. I think in fairness to them, they just believe the baloney that’s being fed to them. But I think there’s one group of Democratic constituencies that’s going to rise up because they recognize it. I’m talking about the black community. That for too long in America has been on the wrong side of weaponized prosecutors targeting them. They see this for what it is,” Blagojevich continued.

“I know when I went through my difficulties the one place I could find some love, support, and some comfort was in the black churches and the black community because they understood you can’t believe what the man does. Because they know how sometimes the man lies, cheats, misuse[s], and abuse[s] the law to get people. They’re seeing through this. My prediction is on November the 5th, that’s the real verdict, and Trump will win largely in some respects because the black vote is going to leave the Democrat Party and support him.”

Since Blagojevich was released from a Colorado federal prison in February 2020, he has notably thrown his support behind Trump, who cut his 14-year sentence short by roughly six years.

The New York jury convicted Trump on all 34 felony counts, which Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg brought forward, claiming that Trump falsified business records. The former president is scheduled for his sentencing July 11.