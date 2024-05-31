ROOKE: No One Is ‘Above The Law?’ So Obviously Hillary’s Next, Right?

The sham trial against former President Donald Trump concluded with a guilty verdict, and now Americans are outraged over the clear hypocrisy that makes up the justice system.

During the 2016 campaign, Republican voters chanted, “Lock her up! Lock her up!” about former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. Many see her as a shady politician, but what they didn’t realize at the time was just how low she would go to win the White House.

During the 2016 election cycle, Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) hired Perkins Cole, which hired Fusion GPS after, for “research” on her then-opponent Trump. This eventually became the basis for the Steele Dossier. The dossier was used to create a frenzy of negative media attention for Trump, infamously known as the “Russian Collusion Hoax.” A Federal Election Commission (FEC) investigation into Clinton and the DNC’s payments showed they violated campaign finance law by misreporting the spending.

Hillary Clinton deleted 30k emails. Epstein’s clients walk free. Mayorkas allowed invasion of our border. Pelosi’s rich from insider trading. Hunter is a crack addict with hookers. Biden sold access to Chinese commies. Steven D’Antuano staged the Whitmer fed-napping & Jan… — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) May 31, 2024

One might think, “Gosh, this sounds a lot like what a jury just convicted Trump for in New York!” Well, you’d be right, except legal analysts say Trump’s trial was bogus from the start. Even Bragg’s own former colleague called the ordeal an “unjustified mess” and “almost entirely unprecedented.” (ROOKE: Trump Trial Judge Is Doing Everything In His Power To Confuse The Jury To Ensure Conviction)

But unlike Trump, Clinton (nor anyone from the DNC) isn’t facing years in jail for hiding payments. Instead, Biden’s Department of Justice let her off with a slap on the wrist. Clinton and the DNC agreed to pay a $113,000 fine to settle the investigation, with Clinton only responsible for just $8,000 of the amount owed.

Washington Post columnist Megan McArdle said it best: “Just think how beautiful and patriotic it would have been if Comey had brought charges against Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign in order to set a shining example that no one is above the law.”

So, while you sit back and swallow the poison pill of these political attacks against Trump, remember that when Republicans had the chance to hold Democrats accountable for their actions, they clutched their pearls and sang songs about how much their principals matter. They were cowards undeserving of office.