Sofia Vergara Admits To Recycling Her Tattoo Between Two Lovers

Sofia Vergara recently admitted that when it comes to tattoos of her lovers, she tends to “recycle.”

The “Modern Family” actress appeared on the May 31 episode of “The Talk” alongside her son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, and their conversation took an interesting turn when they touched on the topic of tattoos. At one point during their back-and-forth banter about getting inked, Sofia admitted that she had her ex-husband’s initials tattooed on her inner wrist.

She revealed the initials “JM” which stood for Joe Manganiello, at the time that she went in for her tattoos. The two announced their split in July 2023, after seven years of marriage, and finalized their divorce in February. Vergara went on to explain her new boyfriend’s name also starts with the letter “J,” so she quipped back by saying, “recycle!” as she gave new meaning to her old tattoo in a video that can be seen, here.

Sofia’s revelation that she’s re-using her tattoo with her new boyfriend, Justin Saliman, came shortly after her son admitted he had already gotten 34 tattoos on his body. She called out her son by saying she gave birth to him with perfect, tanned skin, and he had gone and covered it all up with ink.

Manolo quickly shot back at his mom by outing her on the show, telling the audience that she also had tattoos on her body.

That’s what prompted Sofia to show the audience her very small tattoos, located on the inside of each of her wrists.

“This is — look how little!” she said.

“This is my brother that died, initial,” Sofia said as she showcased her ink.

“And that was Joe Mangniello’s initial, that now he’s gone, so …” she said. (RELATED: Sofia Vergara Says She Keeps A Nude Photo Of Herself In Her Own Closet)

"How lucky can I be that the guy that I'm going out [with] has the same initial, the new guy!" she said, as she laughed and smiled from ear-to-ear.

The audience roared with laughter and cheered over the interesting twist.

“Recycle, recycle!” she declared.