‘Punched Me In My Chest’: ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Says Guilty Verdict Is A ‘Somber Day’ For America

“The View” co-hosts said Friday that former President Donald Trump being found guilty was a “somber” moment for America.

The jury found Trump guilty on all counts of falsifying business records to cover up a $130,000 hush money payment to former porn actress Stormy Daniels to keep allegations of an affair undisclosed ahead of the 2016 election, making him a convicted felon months before the 2024 election.

“I also think it’s a very somber day,” co-host Ana Navarro said after praising Daniels. “I think it’s a very serious, somber day. I can’t believe where we are in our democracy where the presumptive Republican nominee, the party of … rule of law. The party of law and order, the party of family values is nominating a guy who got convicted of 34 counts for paying Stormy Daniels hush money. Talk to me about law and order again and family values, folks. Go ahead, lecture me.”

Co-host Sara Haines said she felt like something “punched [her] in [the] chest” when she received a phone notification about the verdict.

“I remember feeling like something punched me in my chest because this isn’t a binary reaction, it’s not because I’m sad or happy, it was so somber and sober to get that news because we’re living in a country where we have a former president convicted, who’s also running for office,” Haines said. “And it also reminded me of how I was scared because I thought of how kind of violent things have been happening politically and people are dangerous with their speech. There’s a lot of stuff going on, our country is divided, not everyone sees this ruling the same way.” (RELATED: Bill Maher Snaps Back At Sunny Hostin As She Lectures Him On The Term ‘Woke’)

Co-host Sunny Hostin had a different take, claiming America, New York and herself “won.” She said the case was “easy” as it proved Trump attempted to win the election by hiding the alleged affair with Daniels. Trump has repeatedly denied ever having an affair with Daniels and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The jury deliberated for nine hours over the course of two days before returning with the verdict Thursday afternoon. New York State Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan did not require the jury to be unanimous on the “unlawful” means allegedly committed by Trump, and instructed them to consider whether he committed a violation of the Federal Election Campaign Act (FECA), the falsification of other business records or violations of tax fraud.

The Trump campaign reeled in $34.8 million following the verdict.