Trump, RFK Reportedly Agree In Principle To Twitter, NewsNation Townhalls

NewsNation, along with social media platform Twitter, is planning to host separate live town hall events for both former President Donald Trump and Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., according to Axios.

Sources familiar with the plans revealed to Axios that the two presidential candidates for the 2024 elections have allegedly agreed to be a part of “The People’s Town Hall,” a new alleged video series crafted by the two major companies. While dates and locations have not been released, the Biden campaign is reported to have “not agreed” to take part as a spokesperson for the Democratic candidate declined to comment, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Trump Reveals Latest Condition Biden Team Apparently Wants For Debates)

According to details from Axios, the event would allegedly allow Twitter users to submit questions to the potential debate monitors both prior to the town hall and live during the event. The moderators believed to be a part of the series allegedly will involve at least one NewsNation host along with another journalist, who will both have a final say on which questions are finalized.

Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino reportedly first approached the cable network with the idea, seeking to make the social media platform a space in which “everyday people can have a greater voice in the political process,” according to Axios. The social media platform announced in April that it would be venturing into TV shows on the site, with content partnerships like PGA Tour, WWE and sports host Jim Rome listed last week.

Both Trump and President Joe Biden have already agreed to two live debates prior to the November elections, with the first scheduled to appear June 27 on CNN and the second to appear Sept. 10 on ABC News.

The Daily Caller has reached out to Trump’s and Kennedy’s campaigns.