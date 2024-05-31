Video Captures Moment Attacker Brutally Stabs Anti-Islam Critic, Former German Politician

Michael Stürzenberger, a 59-year-old German anti-Islam critic and right-wing activist, was stabbed by an assailant in Mannheim Friday, the BBC reported.

A video capturing the assault on Stürzenberger was tweeted out by Aditya Raj Kaul.

#BREAKING: Brutal knife attack on Islam critic Michael Stürzenberger in Germany. The police officer who rushed to his aid was also stabbed in the neck by the attacker. The police shot the Islamist terrorist. pic.twitter.com/bYIUzperHj — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 31, 2024

The video appeared to show the knife-wielding assailant landing several blows and a bleeding stab wound could be seen in the leg of the victim. A policeman also appeared to be stabbed in the neck by the assailant in the video.

Another person was wounded during the attack, which occurred during a political rally, according to the BBC.

The Mannheim police issued a statement in German saying that “the extent and severity of the injuries” caused by the attacker remain unknown and that someone used a firearm to shoot the assailant. “Rescue and emergency services as well as the rescue helicopter are in action. There is no danger to the public,” the police said.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz condemned the assault on Twitter. “The images from Mannheim are terrible. Several people were seriously injured by an attacker. My thoughts are with the victims. Violence is absolutely unacceptable in our democracy. The perpetrator must be severely punished,” he wrote.

Die Bilder aus Mannheim sind furchtbar. Mehrere Personen sind von einem Attentäter schwer verletzt worden. Meine Gedanken sind bei den Opfern. Gewalt ist absolut inakzeptabel in unserer Demokratie. Der Täter muss streng bestraft werden. — Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler) May 31, 2024

Stürzenberger was the former party leader of the German Freedom Party until it was dissolved in 2016, the BBC reported.