‘Non-Starter’: Benjamin Netanyahu Pours Cold Water On Biden’s Ceasefire Proposal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says that Hamas must be destroyed before the war in Gaza can end, pushing back against President Joe Biden’s proposed ceasefire proposal.

Biden on Friday proposed a three-part deal to end the Middle Eastern conflict that would require Israel to withdraw its forces from densely populated areas of Gaza, with the president adding that Hamas is “no longer capable” of carrying out large-scale attacks against Israel, The Associated Press reported. Netanyahu disagreed with this assessment, calling the proposed agreement a “non-starter” and asserting that “the destruction of Hamas military and governing capabilities” is necessary before Israel winds down its assault on Gaza.

“The notion that Israel will agree to a permanent cease-fire before these conditions are fulfilled is a non-starter,” he continued. (RELATED: Rashida Tlaib Speaks At Conference Endorsed By Founding Member Of Palestinian Terrorist Group)

In exchange for leaving Gaza, the first phase of Biden’s ceasefire agreement would have required Israel to give up Palestinian prisoners in exchange for American, female, wounded and elderly hostages captured by Hamas, the AP reported. Humanitarian assistance to Gaza would also ramp up as part of the first phase.

The second phase would require Israel to totally withdraw from Gaza in exchange for the release of all remaining hostages and the third phase would divert resources to Gaza to help it recover from the war, according to the AP.

Israel says around 100 hostages are being held in Gaza, ABC News reported.

The Prime Minister’s Office: Israel’s conditions for ending the war have not changed: The destruction of Hamas military and governing capabilities, the freeing of all hostages and ensuring that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) June 1, 2024



While Israel is skeptical, Hamas seems more eager to engage with the deal.

“Hamas confirms its readiness to deal positively and in a constructive manner with any proposal that is based on the permanent ceasefire and the full withdrawal [of Israeli forces] from the Gaza Strip, the reconstruction [of Gaza], and the return of the displaced to their places, along with the fulfilment of a genuine prisoner swap deal if the occupation clearly announces commitment to such deal,” the U.S.-designated terrorist group said, according to Reuters.

Biden, who faces a tough reelection battle, is under pressure from domestic activists to end the war in Gaza.

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

