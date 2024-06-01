Famous ‘Breaking Bad’ Actor Giancarlo Esposito Confirmed To Join MCU

Giancarlo Esposito has been officially confirmed Friday to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Variety reported.

The actor, renowned for his compelling performances and an Emmy nomination under his belt, is set to join MCU in the upcoming film “Captain America: Brave New World.” This announcement comes weeks after Esposito hinted at his involvement in the MCU during a panel at CCXP in Brazil, according to Variety.

Giancarlo Esposito Joins Marvel’s ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ https://t.co/A0G3d5Rd06 — Variety (@Variety) May 31, 2024

At the event, Esposito dismissed rumors of him playing Professor X in the upcoming MCU “X-Men” reboot. He then expressed enthusiasm for portraying a new character within the superhero franchise.

“I cannot promise you it’ll be Professor X. Here’s what I think, there’s something about being original. We’ve seen different versions of Professor X,” Esposito said during the event. “Wouldn’t you like to see me play a character in a Marvel movie who is original, and new, and fresh? So, mark my words: This will happen sooner than you think.”

Details about his character in “Captain America: Brave New World” are still tightly sealed, though sources describe the role as villainous, the outlet reported. This aligns with Esposito’s acclaimed ability to bring complex antagonists to life, potentially adding a thrilling new adversary to the Marvel universe. (RELATED: FACT CHECK: No, Keanu Reeves Did Not Decline 1.7 Billion Movie Offer From ‘Woke’ Marvel)

“Captain America: Brave New World” is currently undergoing additional photography and is slated for a theatrical release Feb. 14, 2025, according to Variety. Fans of both Esposito and the Marvel universe eagerly await further details on his role and how it will influence the evolving narrative of the MCU.