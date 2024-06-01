Dem Rep Calls On New York Gov Kathy Hochul To Pardon Trump ‘For The Good Of The Country’

Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota called on Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Friday night to pardon presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump “for the good of the country.”

A jury in the notoriously blue borough of Manhattan convicted Trump on all 34 counts Thursday in the falsified business records case brought by Democratic District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Phillips took to social media, where he directly requested that the New York governor step up to the plate and pardon Trump.

“Donald Trump is a serial liar, cheater and philanderer, a six-time declarer of corporate bankruptcy, an instigator of insurrection, and a convicted felon who thrives on portraying himself as a victim,” Phillips wrote on X. “@GovKathyHochul should pardon him for the good of the country.”

“You think pardoning him is stupid? Making him a martyr over a payment to a porn star is stupid. (Election charges are totally different.)” Phillips wrote in another post. “It’s energizing his base, generating record sums of campaign cash, and will likely result in an electoral boost.”

Politically, Trump appears to have benefitted significantly from his conviction as the Republican candidate’s campaign announced a major fundraising haul of $54.8 million and counting by late Friday. As Democrats and left-wing media outlets pounce on referring to Trump as a “convicted felon,” the former president has effectively rallied support by branding himself a “political prisoner.” (RELATED: ‘RIGGED: Death Of The American Voter’ — Stream Now)

Hochul appeared to suggest that pardoning Trump is off the table as she made clear her support for the verdict in a statement released Thursday.

“Today’s verdict reaffirms that no one is above the law. In preparation for a verdict in this trial, I directed my Administration to closely coordinate with local and federal law enforcement and we continue to monitor the situation. We are committed to protecting the safety of all New Yorkers and the integrity of our judicial system,” the statement said.

Phillips is not the only congressman calling for Hochul to pardon Trump. Republican New York Rep. Nick LaLota, who represents New York’s 1st Congressional district on Long Island, wrote on social media that “the best way to unwind” Trump’s conviction is for Hochul to “immediately announce her intention” to pardon the former president.

The best way to unwind Alvin Bragg’s political prosecution and today’s conviction is for Governor Hochul to immediately announce her intention to pardon President Trump and pre-emptively commute any sentence. To not do so is to allow America to become a banana republic. President… — Nick LaLota 🗽💪🇺🇸🫡 (@nicklalota) May 30, 2024

Phillips suspended his own 2024 presidential campaign in early March after President Joe Biden easily swept all Super Tuesday states.