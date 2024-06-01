Seán Ono Lennon Blasts Prince Harry’s Memoir

Seán Ono Lennon has finally addressed Prince Harry’s memoir in a series of posts on X, previously known as Twitter.

Seán, the only child of John Lennon and Yoko Ono, has publicly shared his critical take on Prince Harry’s memoir, “Spare,” a year after its release. Seán described his reaction to the book in a succinct and dismissive review.

My long awaited review of Prince Harry’s autobiography is two words. ‘Spare Me.’ — Seán Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) May 29, 2024

Seán’s remarks quickly sparked a debate among social media users, particularly fans of Prince Harry, who defended the Duke of Sussex.

I think of you as a prince of our American cultural royal family. Son of a kind of king. So for you to not empathize with his position is noteworthy. I wonder also if this is part of why you don’t dig the book. — Dion Flynn (@dionfly) May 30, 2024

He served his country. Did you? — JustHappytoBeHere (@be_happyto) May 29, 2024

Despite his harsh words, Seán did express a degree of empathy for Prince Harry but criticized the way he expresses his grievances in the memoir. (RELATED: Documentary Alleges Yoko Ono Set Up John Lennon With His Teenage Assistant For An Affair)

I do empathize with him generally. But the way he whines and wangs on about things is really too much. I’m just having a little fun. I think he’s earned some mockery. (I’m sure I have as well). — Seán Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) May 30, 2024

The songwriter acknowledged his similarities with the Duke of Sussex but labeled Harry as both an “idiot” and a “buffoon.” Seán later softened his critique slightly, suggesting his harsh words were partly in jest, but maintained that he believed Prince Harry “deserves to be mocked.”