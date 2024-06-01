Entertainment

Seán Ono Lennon Blasts Prince Harry’s Memoir

2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

(Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Mariane Angela Contributor
Font Size:

Seán Ono Lennon has finally addressed Prince Harry’s memoir in a series of posts on X, previously known as Twitter.

Seán, the only child of John Lennon and Yoko Ono, has publicly shared his critical take on Prince Harry’s memoir, “Spare,” a year after its release. Seán described his reaction to the book in a succinct and dismissive review.

Seán’s remarks quickly sparked a debate among social media users, particularly fans of Prince Harry, who defended the Duke of Sussex.

Despite his harsh words, Seán did express a degree of empathy for Prince Harry but criticized the way he expresses his grievances in the memoir. (RELATED: Documentary Alleges Yoko Ono Set Up John Lennon With His Teenage Assistant For An Affair)

The songwriter acknowledged his similarities with the Duke of Sussex but labeled Harry as both an “idiot” and a “buffoon.” Seán later softened his critique slightly, suggesting his harsh words were partly in jest, but maintained that he believed Prince Harry “deserves to be mocked.”