Taylor Momsen Bitten By Bat Onstage As She Opens For AC/DC

Taylor Momsen took to Instagram Friday to share that she was bitten by a bat while opening for AC/DC in Spain.

Momsen, lead vocalist of The Pretty Reckless, was bitten by a bat during a live performance while opening for AC/DC on their “Power Up Tour” in Seville, Spain. The singer shared the encounter on her Instagram, and explained that the bat latched onto her leg while she performed the song “Witches Burn.”

“So…ROCK AND ROLL MOMENT…in Sevilla Wednesday during “Witches Burn” of all songs… a BAT 🦇 🦇 flew onto me and clung to my leg…in the moment I was performing and had no idea until the incredible crowd kept screaming and pointing…he was cute, but yes he bit me…so rabies shots for the next two weeks,” Momsen wrote. (RELATED: ‘Long Road Ahead’: Woman Recounts Singer’s Stage Dive That Allegedly Caused ‘Catastrophic Spinal Cord Injury’)

“Thanks to all the staff at the hospital who dubbed me #batgirl after seeing it on the local news that morning…more footage to come…that’s one for the books!!!!”

The rock singer posted the video footage of the moment she realized the bat was on her, and quipped “I must really be a witch.” She reassured everyone that the bat was fine and humorously nicknamed him her new friend.

Following the incident, Momsen was taken to the hospital where she was dubbed #batgirl by the staff after the event made local news, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She will undergo a two-week course of rabies shots as a precaution. The Pretty Reckless are currently supporting AC/DC on the European leg of their tour, which is set to conclude August.