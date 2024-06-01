Viral Stingray Believed Pregnant Without Male Companion Develops ‘Rare Reproductive Disease,’ Aquarium Says

Charlotte, a female stingray in North Carolina that went viral for having appeared to become pregnant without a male companion, has developed a reproductive disease, an aquarium announced Thursday.

“Charlotte has developed a rare reproductive disease that has negatively impacted her reproductive system,” said the Hendersonville-based Aquarium & Shark Lab in a statement. “The findings are truly a sad and unexpected medical development.”

In an update issued Friday in response to multiple enquiries, the disease was not named. “We are actively searching more information ourselves,” the aquarium said. “There have been studies done on southern rays, but we have not found any yet done on round rays.”

The announcement followed a general lull in the release of updates regarding Charlotte the round stingray, which left its fans concerned.

Charlotte went viral when the Aquarium & Shark Lab announced Feb. 6 that the stingray was three months pregnant. “The really amazing thing is we have no male ray,” the announcement read in part. (RELATED: First Ever ‘Virgin Birth’ Recorded In Crocodile Species)

More than one of the videos shared by the aquarium showed Charlotte sporting a prominent hump.

The aquarium also livestreamed an ultrasound performed on Charlotte — a “once in a life time science mystery,” according to the announcement.

The aquarium shared a photograph showing a long line of fans interested in catching a glimpse of Charlotte. “It’s busy on Main Street today. Everybody wants to see Charlotte at the aquarium. Even in this cold weather,” an accompanying post read. A commenter proposed a baby shower.

The aquarium called for patience as fans from within and outside the U.S. kept asking for updates. “[T]his is not a typical ray pregnancy,” a statement partly read. “We can find no precedent or data that gives a specific gestation time frame. Charlotte is showing no unusual behaviors or changes in eating patterns. Patience is the game right now.”

“Charlotte and I are going to give birth at the same time I just know it!” one fan commented. “We are rooting for you mama!” said another. Fan mail came in for Charlotte, the aquarium made Charlotte merch, and there even was a “stingray shuffle latte” sold by a coffee shop.

Skepticism set in for some as time wore on and Charlotte had not yet been delivered of her pups. “Stop the lies. Show us an actual live ultrasound with a marine biologist,” a commenter replied to an April 17 update.

Round stingrays generally have a gestation period of about three months, according to the BBC Wildlife Magazine.

Parthenogenesis, a phenomenon in which an animal may have its young from unfertilized eggs, is rare but has been documented among California condors, Komodo dragons and yellow-bellied water snakes, according to the Associated Press.