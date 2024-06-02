Editorial

Angel Reese Slapped With $1,000 Fine By WNBA For Not Doing Post-Game Interviews After Loss To Caitlin Clark: REPORT

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JUNE 01: Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky looks on against the Indiana Fever during the first quarter in the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 01, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
LMAO … what a sore loser.

The WNBA has hit both forward Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky with fines for violating the league’s media policy after suffering defeat Saturday to Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever, according to ESPN. For not doing the post-game press conference, which is mandatory, Reese was fined $1,000, while Chicago was knocked for $5,000 for not making their players comply with WNBA rules. (RELATED: Caitlin Clark Hit With Technical Foul After Getting Into Fiery Confrontation With Seattle Storm’s Victoria Vivians)

The Sky dropped the game to the Fever, 71-70. It was the first contest of the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Making a press appearance for Chicago were guard Chennedy Carter and center Kamilla Cardoso, who made her WNBA debut in Saturday’s game. They were joined by their head coach Teresa Weatherspoon. For Reese, she didn’t just not show up for the presser, but she seemingly left the arena, period, before the media sessions started, per Yahoo Sports.

We all know why Angel didn’t show up to the press conference …

She couldn’t handle taking that L to Caitlin Clark! Hahahahahaha!