Angel Reese Slapped With $1,000 Fine By WNBA For Not Doing Post-Game Interviews After Loss To Caitlin Clark: REPORT

LMAO … what a sore loser.

The WNBA has hit both forward Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky with fines for violating the league’s media policy after suffering defeat Saturday to Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever, according to ESPN. For not doing the post-game press conference, which is mandatory, Reese was fined $1,000, while Chicago was knocked for $5,000 for not making their players comply with WNBA rules. (RELATED: Caitlin Clark Hit With Technical Foul After Getting Into Fiery Confrontation With Seattle Storm’s Victoria Vivians)

The Sky dropped the game to the Fever, 71-70. It was the first contest of the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Making a press appearance for Chicago were guard Chennedy Carter and center Kamilla Cardoso, who made her WNBA debut in Saturday’s game. They were joined by their head coach Teresa Weatherspoon. For Reese, she didn’t just not show up for the presser, but she seemingly left the arena, period, before the media sessions started, per Yahoo Sports.

Angel Reese has been fined $1,000 for failing to make herself available to the media for interviews following Saturday’s game at Indiana, and the Chicago Sky have been fined $5,000 for failing to ensure all players comply with WNBA media policies, the league announced Sunday. — ESPN Women’s Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) June 2, 2024

We all know why Angel didn’t show up to the press conference …

Look how hyped Angel Reese is on the bench after Caitlin Clark takes a cheap shot 😭 pic.twitter.com/GyeG1Q6OhZ — Emo Jimmy (@WheelerJaylen) June 1, 2024

Angel Reese is classless. Her reaction to her teammate shoulder checking Caitlin Clark to the ground… ‘me and and Caitlin Clark do not hate each other’

Yeah right. pic.twitter.com/wHAneeBUus — sj.💎 (@shawnamj_) June 1, 2024

She couldn’t handle taking that L to Caitlin Clark! Hahahahahaha!