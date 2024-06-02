Man Arrested For Alleged Sextortion Of 9 Young Girls

Police in Bensalem, Pennsylvania charged a man with posing as a teenage boy on social media to allegedly solicit explicit photos from nine young girls and blackmail them, FOX29 reported.

Jonathan Brodecki, 21, was accused of befriending nine girls, some as young as 12, on Snapchat and Instagram, and sextorting them, according to FOX29.

Investigators allege that Brodecki exchanged sexually explicit images with victims ranging in age from 12 to 15 by using the Snapchat account “jack_goodric” and deceiving the girls into believing he was a middle school or high school student, FOX29 reported. (RELATED: ‘A Twisted Case’: Authorities Say Inmate Used Prison Issued iPad To Solicit Nude Photos Of Minors)

http://

Pennsylvania man charged for alleged sextortion of young girls on social media https://t.co/i73zLfCd4S — Charles Palmer (@Charles02339637) June 1, 2024

When searching Brodecki’s home in March, authorities allegedly discovered multiple electronic devices that showed he also had created a fake Instagram account to deceive young girls, according to the outlet.

Prosecutors allege that at one point, Brodecki threatened to rape a 13-year-old and post compromising photos she had sent him, FOX29 reported.

FOX 29’s spoke with Brodecki’s father who said, “The family is trying to get help for Jonathan and that mental illness is rampant and you don’t know until it happens to a loved one.”

Director of Public Safety for the Bensalem Police, Sgt. William McVey, told FOX29 that parents concerned about similar incidents involving sextortion shouldn’t “be afraid to take your kid’s phone. Have rules. See the apps they’re utilizing and have those conversations with your kids so they can come to you when something like this happens.”

Brodecki, who turned himself into police Thursday, has been charged with nine counts of sexual abuse of children and 14 counts of unlawful contact with a minor, FOX29 reported.

He is currently being held on $5 million bail at Bucks County Correctional Facility, according to the outlet.