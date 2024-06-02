Brilliant! Clemson Baseball Uses The Hidden Ball Trick To Get Them Out Of A Jam Against Coastal Carolina

The hidden ball trick remains undefeated!

The hidden ball trick is one of the oldest in baseball, and here in modern times, you usually only see it in Little League. However, the Clemson Tigers showed Sunday that it can work at the collegiate level too.

Taking on Coastal Carolina in the NCAA regional final, the Tigers found themselves in a jam in the second inning, which led them to pulling off the hidden ball trick to get a huge out at third base. Clemson got into their sticky situation after Chanticleers infielder Ty Barrango hit a sacrifice bunt following Coastal knocking three consecutive hits and scoring a run. The bunt from Barrango landed his team runners on both second and third facing just one out.

Time for the hidden ball trick! (RELATED: Jorge López Lets Out All Of His Frustration After Bizarre Ejection, Mets Respond By Hilariously Cancelling Him)

Blake Wright, the third baseman for Clemson, waved over at first baseman Jack Crighton to throw the ball at him following the bunt, which led to Wright pretending to give it back to pitcher Ethan Darden. But Wright kept it, walking casually over to third base.

Literally nobody on the Coastal Carolina side noticed, including center fielder Dean Mihos, who was the runner at third. Well, Wright waited a few seconds to let Mihos take a lead off the base, and when he did, Wright darted over and tagged him with the ball in his glove.

OUT! Mihos was left in absolute shock, walking back over to the dugout in disbelief.

What an absolute gem by Clemson! And to eventually punch their tickets to the Super Regionals! You gotta be feeling good if you’re a Tigers fan!